PHOTOS: El-rufai Inaugurates Kaduna Galaxy Mall

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has inaugurated the Kaduna Galaxy Mall.

According to the Governor, the mall will or idea economic opportunities and also provide jobs in the state.

The project which was expected to be finished under 18 months since its groundbreaking in 2016 suffered a setback which led to its inauguration on Friday.

Expressing regret for the delay, El-rufai said, “I am delighted that the Kaduna Galaxy Mall is being commissioned today. It was conceived as a vital contribution to improving the retail experience and expanding the options available for entertainment within Kaduna city. We took the first big step towards its realisation by identifying a partner to develop it and choosing a site for the project in June 2015. This enabled us to perform the groundbreaking ceremony in 2016, with a timeline of 18 months for project completion. Contrary to our expectations, this project has suffered unfortunate delays.

“We were determined to recover from that setback. We changed the proposed site, redesigned the project and moved forward with new partners. We did the groundbreaking at this current site on 14th August 2019. The result is the this new mall which will maximise the retail opportunities in Kaduna, improve the shopping experience for our people and provide facilities like cinemas and restaurants.

“The Kaduna Galaxy Mall is built on four hectares of prime real estate. Prior to project completion, our Kaduna Markets Company and Persianas had already agreed that Shoprite will be the anchor tenant in Galaxy Mall. We look forward to Shoprite and other tenants within the mall starting operations soon, including the cinemas, the restaurants, and the shops. We thank Persianas for the partnership.

“I wish to commend the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Agency (KMDMC) for creatively discharging its responsibility to deliver this project. The mall was constructed by CCECC Nigeria Limited, our partners in the Urban Renewal Programme, which includes the dualisation of WAFF Road, the main access road to this mall. We thank CCECC for their work.

“I wish to record our appreciation to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who performed the initial groundbreaking for this project in 2016. He kindly inspected the progress of work on this site during KADInvest 6 in September 2021. We thank him for his support.

“Having a decent mall in a city is a quality of life issue, giving people more options for shopping and relaxation. But a mall also expands economic opportunity, for farmers, suppliers, sellers and the workers that will be recruited to run the facilities therein.

“The dream of a Galaxy Mall was once aborted. We have delivered it. We look forward to the viable operations of the mall and the pleasure of our people in using it.”