PHOTOS: EFCC Arrests Yahoo Boy At His Luxury Hotel In Delta

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Operatives of the Benin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The 26-year-old was arrested following a petition received from a United States of America citizen, on his fraudulent activities. The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.00.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara. He confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Other items recovered from him include a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate numbers and mobile phones. The suspect will be arraigned in court soon.

