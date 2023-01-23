PHOTOS: Diri Hosts Atiku, Okowa Campaign In Bayelsea

Bayelsa Governor Diri today has received the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital for the party’s presidential campaign.

He arrived at about noon and was accompanied by members of the PDP National Working Committee and the Presidential Campaign Council.

Making his brief remark at the Oxbow Lake Pavillion where the rally was held, Gov. Diri said “PDP is the party that has given us everything from the beginning of civilian regime till today.

“As a State, PDP has given us a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Now the only candidate who has keyed in and talked about what the Ijaws and the Bayelsa people want, we have been talking about resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about a restructuring of this country.

“And therefore PDP and Atiku are the only parties and candidates that the Ijaw people should know. No other candidate talks about the feelings of the Ijaw people.

“So I want to on behalf of our great party and the Government of Prosperity of Bayelsa State appreciate our President and Vice President in waiting,” Governor Diri stated.