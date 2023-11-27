PHOTOS: Clean Up of Lagos-Badagry Expressway Blue Line, BRT Corridor Continues

Efforts to rejuvenate the entire Blue Line/BRT Corridor on the bustling Lagos-Badagry Expressway are persistently underway. The comprehensive cleanup initiative, now extending from Okokomaiko towards Badagry, has successfully looped back ‘inward Orile’ on the opposite side, marking progress in the ambitious project.

Key attention is being devoted to areas such as Alaba Rago, previously cluttered and now cleared, as continuous monitoring ensures the sustained cleanliness of these spaces. The commitment to maintaining the cleared zones underscores a dedication to a pristine environment along this critical transportation corridor.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bayo Suleiman, a Special Squad has been diligently orchestrating the cleanup operations. ACP Suleiman’s leadership brings a strategic focus to the initiative, aiming to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the Blue Line/BRT Corridor.

The ongoing nature of the cleanup emphasizes the scale and importance of this undertaking, as the authorities address not only the visible areas but also remain vigilant about sustaining the achieved cleanliness. The Blue Line/BRT Corridor serves as a vital artery for transportation, and the cleanup is a concerted effort to enhance its functionality, safety, and appeal for the benefit of the community.

As ACP Bayo Suleiman continues to lead the specialized team through this ambitious cleanup endeavor, the public remains informed about the progress and commitment invested in transforming the Blue Line/BRT Corridor into a model of cleanliness and efficiency.