PHOTOS: Christian Wake-keep For Diya In Ogun

Below are photos from the Christian Wake-Keep held for late Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd) at his residence, Tanimola Villa, Odogbolu in Ogun State on Friday, 28th July, 2023.

Diya, a former Chief of General Staff and deputy to the late dictator, Sani Abacha, died at the age of 78.

He also served as the military governor of Ogun State between January 1984 and August 1985.

During his tenure as deputy, Diya faced false accusations from the paranoid Abacha, who alleged that he was involved in a coup plot to remove him from power.

Consequently, Diya was arrested, subjected to trial, and ultimately convicted by a military tribunal established by the late dictator and known kleptocrat.

The tribunal sentenced him to death, but before the sentence could be carried out, Abacha passed away unexpectedly.

Subsequently, Mr. Diya was released under the administration of General Abdusalami Abubakar, who succeeded Abacha.