PHOTOS: Buhari, World Leaders Gather For Tinubu’s Inauguration Dinner

A Celebratory Evening at the State House, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by esteemed world leaders, graced an exclusive inauguration dinner held at the State House in Abuja. The event marked the official transition of power as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu prepared to assume the role of President-Elect.

Dignitaries from Across the Globe Join the Festivities

Prominent leaders from various countries arrived in Nigeria to show their support and honor the inauguration of Tinubu. The event saw a remarkable gathering of international dignitaries, fostering diplomatic ties and signifying the importance of this momentous occasion.

The inauguration dinner symbolized unity and served as a platform for leaders to express their optimism for Nigeria’s future under the leadership of President-Elect Tinubu. The evening was characterized by warm camaraderie, as attendees engaged in meaningful discussions and exchanged ideas to strengthen international collaborations.

The Nigerian dignitaries present included Buhari and his wife Aisha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo; Tinubu and his wife Remi; and incoming Vice President Shettima and wife.