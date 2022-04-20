News

PHOTOS: Buhari Receives ICPC Prosecutor In Aso Villa

Elizabeth Karrem3 hours ago
27

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Karim Ahmad Khan, Prosecutor International Criminal Court (ICC) in State House on 20th April 2022

President Buhari with L-R: Mamadou Racine Adviser ICC Prosecutor, ICC Prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, COS Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland Dr. Eniola Ajayi as he receives in audience Karim Ahmad Khan, Prosecutor International Criminal Court (ICC) in State House on 20th April 2022

