PHOTOS: Buhari Received Classmates In Katsina

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI RECEIVES HIS CLASSMATES OF MIDDLE SCHOOL ON SALLAH HOMAGE

President Muhammadu Buhari received his classmates during the Sallah period in Katsina State.

They were Sen Abba Ali, Haj Binta Yar’Malele, Alh Hassan Sada HK, Alh Abdulmalik KB, Muntari Abubakar Mashi, Adamu Magaji Bakori, Muhammadu Kabir Daura, Yunusa I. Saulawa, Alh Abdu IBR Maigora, Bawa Musawa, Salmanu Darma, Garba Kafur and Amadu Yahaya Alti.

President Buhari was presented with a gift from Sen Abba Ali.

PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JULY 12TH 2022.