PHOTOS: Buhari In Spain For Nigeria-Spain Business Forum

At the commencement of the state visit, President Muhammadu Buhari met the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, King of Spain, His Majesty, King Filipe VI, and gave a speech at the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization, WTO, in Madrid.

During the Nigeria-Spain Business Forum, which is a major component of the President’s state visit, the GMD/CEO #NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari addressed Nigerian and Spanish business leaders on investment opportunities in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

Speaking at the event, Mallam Kyari reiterated NNPC’s commitment to sustain its partnership with Spain, describing it as an important one for the NNPC.

“26% of all LNG produced in Nigeria ends up in Spain. 14% of all Crude Oil produced in Nigeria ends up in this country. Clearly for us as a business, it is an important market for my company,” he said.