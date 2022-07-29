PHOTOS: Borno Youths Rally For Tinubu, Shettima

A group of youth called ‘Amana Forum’ held a solidarity rally in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State to show support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetimma, on Thursday.

Photos from the event were shared by Shettima who is a former governor of the state.

He wrote, “Your support for our party, the All Progressives Congress and our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is well acknowledged and appreciated.

“Thank you Biu and thank you Amana Forum.”