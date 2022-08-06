PHOTOS: Bello, Peter Obi, Datti, Others Attend Wedding

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has admonished the newly wedded couple, Ahmad Muwaffag Ahmed and Fatima Zarah Awwal Manga to remain steadfast in service to God to enable them enjoy a happy marriage.

The wedding Fatiha which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life including Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and the Labour Party, Presidential candidate Peter Obi and his vice Yusuf Baba Ahmed was officiated by Mallam Abdullahi Tahajudeen at Al-Manar Mosque, Kaduna.

Governor Sani Bello while advising the couple, urged the couple to tolerate one another, explained that marriage is more more interesting when there’s understanding and peace in the home.

He however said based on his knowledge of the couple, he has no doubt that their union will succeed,and yield good fruits.

The Governor then prayed God to bless the union and grant them the blessings that accompany marriage.

” My message to the couple is message of tolerance and love, I wish them well and happy married life”, he said.

Dr Abubakar Ahmed, representative of the family of the groom, late Grand Khadi Ahmadu Abba Yola, announced the payment of N100 000 as dowry, while the bride’s family late Kyari Manga represented by Arc. Usman Baba received the dowry.