PHOTOS: Bandits Release Remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna Train Hostages

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
The 23 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been released by bandits on Wednesday.

Concise News recalls that the victims were abducted on March 28, 2022, when the train was attacked.

In a statement, the Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, said the seven-man presidential committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Irabor, secured the release and took custody of the 23 remaining passengers.

