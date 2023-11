PHOTOS: Armed Forces of Nigeria Wrestling Team Arrives in Azerbaijan

The wrestling team of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has arrived Baku, Azerbaijan for the 36th world Military Wrestling Championship.

The one week event will hold from 27 November to December 3, 2023.

The team is headed by Air Vice.Marshall Abidemi Marquis, the Defence Headquarters Director of Sports with 10 wrestlers, a coach and media representative.

Below are photos shared by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.