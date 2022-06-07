Headline

(PHOTOS) APC Primaries: Voting To Begin At 6pm

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
39

Voting in the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will begin at 6pm on Tuesday (today).

Over 2,000 delegates of the party are expected to caat their votes to elect the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

According to a schedule issued by the party, the voting would start after speeches by the aspirants and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at the Eagle Square venue in Abuja.

Result is expected to be announced at 10:00 p.m.

Photos from the venue:

