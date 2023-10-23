PHOTOS: APC, PDP Legal Teams at Supreme Court for PEPT Judgement Appeal Hearing

The Supreme Court convened on Monday to consider the appeals challenging the electoral triumph of President Bola Tinubu. Legal representatives from all parties involved have gathered at the court, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing legal battle.

President Tinubu’s resounding victory in the presidential poll held on February 25 is facing fierce opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP). Their legal challenges have set the stage for an intense legal showdown, the outcome of which could significantly impact the country’s political landscape.

The legal teams representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) have converged at the Supreme Court, prepared to present their arguments in this high-stakes case.

Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and Chief Wole Olanipekun, two prominent legal figures, are leading President Tinubu’s legal defense. Their expertise and experience underscore the gravity of the situation, as they prepare to defend the integrity of the electoral process that led to Tinubu’s victory.

The outcome of this legal battle will be closely watched, both within Nigeria and internationally, as it holds the potential to set a precedent for the resolution of electoral disputes and the safeguarding of democratic processes. The Supreme Court’s decision in this case is likely to shape the political landscape and future electoral contests in Nigeria.