PHOTOS: APC Chairman, Govs Meet Behind Closed Doors

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is currently meeting close-door with Progressive Governors at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

Though details of the meeting have not been revealed, it may not be unconnected to the crisis resulting from the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government which is believed to be affecting the party’s chances in the coming presidential election.

10 governors including those from the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the deadline placed for the swapping of old naira notes for the newly redesigned ones.

The apex court ordered that all notes remain legal tender until it rules on the matter on February 22.

However, after the court’s decision, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a national broadcast, said only N200 of the old denominations which were redesigned remains legal tender.

This is despite some governors insisting on the apex court’s ruling and even going ahead to allow the old notes to be in circulation.

Their decision has led to speculations of a cold war between the President and states.

