PHOTOS: Anambra Police Arrest Thirteen Suspects, Recover Gun, Incriminating Items

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has stated that the ongoing effort to rid Anambra State of all manner of crimes and criminality is yielding enviable results.

The CP stated this, today Friday 25th March, 2022, following the successful arrest of thirteen suspects for various offences ranging from touting and illegal revenue collections, vandalism and other related violent crimes across the State.

Four of the suspects, namely: Emmanuel Igwe ‘M’, aged 20years, Chukwudi Obasi ‘M’, aged 38years, Izuchukwu Enemuwa ‘M’ aged 28years and Uchenna Benedict, ‘M’ aged 28years* on 23/3/2022 were arrested along the Headbridge, Onitsha while touting and collecting revenue illegally from motorists and other members of the public.

Another suspect, one Chimezie Nwankwo ‘M’ Aged 34years of Ezimunya village, Umunya,* was intercepted and arrested on 23rd March, 2022, along airport road, Neteje. The police recovered from him: a hiace bus, three hammers, two axes and a police belt with which he, alongside two others still at large, terrorize citizens and steal armored cables installed around the Anambra State Airport.

Similarly, *Ali Friday ‘M’ Aged 28yrs, of Dusogu Village, Awkuzu, Onuorsh Chukwuemeka, ‘M’ Aged 21years, of Eziama village, Igbariam, Igboegbunam Chiemelie, ‘M’ Aged 20, of Amabor Village, Abba, Chinedu Chukwuobi ‘M’, Aged 45years of Imengu Village, Igbariam and Oforbuike Alegu, ‘M’ Aged 27years of Akpu Village, Abagana* on 22/3/2022 were arrested for being in possession of vandalized armoured cables and a car battery.

Finally, *Chukwuemeka Anyanti ‘M’ 26years, Chijoke Anyanti ‘M’ 22years, Onyedika Anyanti ‘M’ 20years,* all native of Nkwelle Village, Oyi LGA of Anambra State were arrested on 24/3/2022 for being in possession of one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and two live cartridges.

The CP while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the Command towards weeding out all criminal elements in the state, enjoins all law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Command especially through prompt and accurate information.