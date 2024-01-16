Photo of the Day: Tinubu, Obasanjo Meet in Owerri

President Bola Tinubu and former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday met in Owerri, the Imo State capital, This was during the second term inauguration ceremony held for Governor Hope Uzodimma.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, this was their first meeting since they last met in 2022.

Onanuga captioned a photo of both politicians: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo met today in Owerri, Imo state at the swearing-in of Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second term. The two leaders have not met since Tinubu visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta on 17 August 2022 during the presidential campaign. What could be going through the minds of the two leaders as they shook hands?”