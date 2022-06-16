Photo Of Rescued Chibok Girl And Her Baby

The Nigerian Army has shared photo of one of the schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram from a school in Chibok in 2014.

The photo showed the girl carrying her baby after she was rescued by troops.

According to the Army, “Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014.

“The intercepted Chibok girl & her baby are currently in a military medical facility.”