PHOTO: Akeredolu Constructs More Township Roads In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has constructed more township roads in Akure, the state capital, in continuation of his administration’s massive infrastructural drive.

The recently completed projects include Ijapo extension, Olokunwolu (beside School of Nursing), Oba-Ile, and Elshadai Roads, totaling an impressive length of 9.1 kilometers.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu conducted an unscheduled inspection during the asphalt overlay of these separate projects and expressed complete satisfaction with the quality of work delivered.

These new roads are the latest addition to the extensive network of kilometers of roads constructed by Governor Akeredolu across the three Senatorial Districts of the state, with a particular focus on enhancing Akure metropolis.

Engr. Aminu emphasized that all projects were meticulously supervised by ministry officials and the consultant, adding that day-to-day laboratory tests were carried out to maintain the highest quality standards.

He said the use of superior materials and adherence to industry standards would ensure the durability of these projects, and provide long-term benefits to the residents in the areas.

He extended his appreciation to both the contractors and the supervising team for a job well done, highlighting their efforts in making the projects a reality.

