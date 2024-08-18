Pharmacy Operator Allegedly Rape 9-Old-Girl To Death In Kano

A chemist operator, name undisclosed, has allegedly raped a minor and 9-year-old girl, Rumaisa Sadiq to death in Jaba, Fanisau area of Kano State, News360 Nigeria reports

It was gathered that the ugly incident happened when little Rumaisa was taken to the chemist for malaria treatment by her father.

The Kano State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Disabled and Children, Hajia Aisha Saji in a statement through her Director, Public Enlightenment, Aishatu Haruna, after a condolence visit to family of the deceased, condemned the unholy act and vowed to follow up the case to a logical conclusion.

Hajia Saji said despite moves by some individuals to divert the case, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf’s led government will ensure justice for the deceased, little Rumaisa, in order to serve as deterrence to others fond of perpetrating the act.

According to the statement, “Despite moves by some individuals to infuse diverters into the reported case of a fatal rape against nine year old Rumaisa Sadiq, the Commissioner of Ministry of Women, Children and the Disabled, Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji Rano has insisted that there must be justice for the late victim and her family.

“Speaking during a condolence visit to the family house of the victim, the Commissioner said, “there must be justice for the little girl who lost her life simply because someone chose to display his animalistic instinct on her.

“Infact, full and quick dispensation of justice in this case is necessary in order to serve as lesson and deterrence to others like this grown up person that carried out this merciless act against an innocent nine year old girl.

“The Kano State Government under the justice-loving Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will follow up the case in court to a conclusive end.

“In addition to this assurance, the Commissioner also conveyed His Excellency’s condolences to the family and offered her assistance to the family, which included a bag of 50kg rice, a bag of maize, a carton of Macaroni and a gallon of vegetable oil.

“It could however be recalled that Rumaisa was allegedly raped by the owner of a chemist where she was taken to by her father for treatment against malaria.”

The statement added, “According to the Founder, Hidaya Ahmad VVF Aid Foundation, Hajiya Nafisa Salisu Ahmad, who first hinted the Commissioner of the incidence, the case which is already before a court of law, is already attracting concerns from a number of human rights organizations.

“Hajiya Nafisa who accompanied the Commissioner’s delegation to the victim’s family house, also thanked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Honourable Aisha Lawan Saji Rano for their constant efforts in the struggles against injustice and inhumanity.

“The father of the victim, Alhaji Sadiq who was in hand to receive the delegation, expressed happiness over the Honourable Commissioner’s efforts and His Excellency’s concerns. He prayed to God to keep on protecting them as He sees them through the rigours and demands of office.

“Earlier, the bereaved mother who is apparently yet to recover from the shock of the unfortunate incidence that led to the death of her daughter, thanked both Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Honourable Aisha Saji for making efforts to comfort the family and to assure them of justice,” the statement however reads.