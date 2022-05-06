Entertainment

Peter Okoye Mocks Politicians Buying N100m Presidential Form

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
Popular Nigerian musican, Peter Okoye of PSquare fame, also known as Mr P, has taken to social media to mock politicians obtaining presidential forms of political parties ahead of 2023.

This he did shortly after the Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare joined others in the ruling All Progressives Congress in obtaining the party’s N100 million form.

“The way dis people dey declare to run 2023 Presidency eh! E don pass beer parlour drink declaration. Aah..aah. make Una calm down na. Just saying,” he wrote.

Bakare obtained the forms at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The pastor would officially declare his presidential ambition on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District in Abuja, according to a statement.

Bakare was a former Vice-Presidential candidate to Muhammadu Buhari during the 2011 elections under the Congress for Progressive Change and he is also the Convener of the Save Nigeria

