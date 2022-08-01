Peter Obi Will Ensure Buhari, Tinubu Won’t Go Abroad For Treatment – Okey Bakassi

Comedian Okey Bakassy has said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, don’t go abroad for medical treatment.

According to him, Obi, a former govenror of Anambra State, will do this by fixing the country so both men can enjoy old age.

He said this on Twitter while reiterating his support for Obi in the coming 2023 presidential election.

He wrote, “I don’t want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, I just want Nigeria to succeed. I’ll support and vote for @PeterObi to fix Nigeria, so in their very old age, Buhari & Tinubu won’t be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won’t live in Dubai.”

Reacting to Okey Bakassy, one @Olaneeyee said, “Dear Okey “Oniro” Ltd. Why was it difficult for Peter Obi to make Anambra a succes such that it was great enough for you to return to Anambra? Why did Lag become your heaven on earth? You’re a hypocrite. You’re an ingrate. Tinubu made Lag a place you cld run to.”

@Kwara_4_Asiwaju wrote, “For this your tweet to make any sense, it has to be that Peter Obi did something in Anambra that hints he can replicate it at national level. Share it with us. Or is it just another wishful thinking from sb from a region where people are sitting at home today and every Monday.”

@gasbytweet wrote, “But why was it hard for him to fix little Anambra? Why?”