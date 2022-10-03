Peter Obi Will Be Disgraced In 2023 – Mbaka Tells Obidients

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministries in Enugu has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will be Disgraced in the 2023 elections.

He said this shortly after announcement by his church that he would be going to the monastery while another priest took over his role.

“Rain that is beating a stone is only bathing the stone. My prophecy stands unchallenged and will come to pass.

“I will respect the mother church, I’m going to the monastery but if Mr. Peter Obi is not disgraced at the polls come 2023, then I’m not called by God,” Mbaka said.

Meanwhile, the National Director of Social Communications, Padre Mike Umoh, as debunked claims that Mbaka was removed as Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry.

He made the clarification in a statement titled: ‘Fr. Mbaka: The True Position.’

Fr Umoh said, “Going by an interview with the Director of Communications, Enugu Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, Very Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka was not removed from the Adoration Ministry, as many reports are suggesting.”

Rather, according to Fr. Achi, since it was recommended that Fr. Mbaka takes time away in solitude, in order to listen to what the Spirit of God has to tell him, he was allowed to propose a priest to administer, in the interim, to the faithful at the Adoration Ministry.

He said, “With the approval of his Bishop, on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Fr. Mbaka introduced Fr. Anthony Amadi to the worshippers.

“Unfortunately, some people were still not pleased, and would prefer that Fr. Mbaka remains.

“What every true Christian, and especially every true Catholic, should do at this moment is to commit our dear brother and priest, Fr. Mbaka, to God in prayer so that he may, through this moment, encounter God specially, come out stronger and better in recognising His will for him and gain more graces to channel those rare gifts for His glory and for the sanctification of the people of God and society at large.

“The Church loves Fr. Mbaka and cherishes him as an illustrious son.

“May our Mother Mary, the Queen of all Apostles, intercede for him. Amen,” the statement partly read.