Peter Obi Romances PDP, Yet Wants To Rescue Nigeria – Deji Adeyanju

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been mocked after he met with some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obi had met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and Mohammed Adoke.

The photos were shared online forcing a reaction from political activist, Deji Adeyanju, who mocked him and his supporters.

According to Adeyanju, Obi who some Nigerians thought would rescue the country from the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress was busy frolicking with them.

He wrote: “The person they say wants to save Nigeria from corrupt PDP and APC is always running to PDP folks, and he doesn’t know they are just using him to catch a cruise. That’s why I said the Obidents are PDP Lite. Good thing is February is almost here.”

In another post, he wrote, “Aside going from one church to the other, all he does at night is moving from one APC to PDP politician’s house at night. On Saturday, one of my APC Governor friend was mocking him. He said: forget Peter; he’s just an entertainer. He acts movie like Zelenskyy of Ukraine.”

He wrote again, “Imagine fighting over politicians and you see your messiah romancing PDP or APC Governors. That’s why if anyone insults me because of politicians, I will never insult back, will just focus on the politician making them act crazy.”