Peter Obi Responds To Tinubu Attack On Labour Party

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has replied a comment made by his counterpart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during a rally in Osun State.

Tinubu had on Tuesday urged people not to vote for the Labour Party and its governorship candidate in the coming Osun election, Lasun Yusuf.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, Labour Party will Labour till death.

Reacting, Peter Obi who turned up for the grand finale rally held for Lasun in Osun, said there was dignity in labour.

He said: “I listened to our chairman when he said that somebody said ‘they can labor till death’.

“When they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love. There is dignity in labor.”

