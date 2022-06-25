Headline

Peter Obi Overrated, Just A Trader – Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is just a trader who is overrated.

According to him, Obi’s belief that infrastructure doesn’t drive the economy in the 21st century makes him appear unserious.

In his Facebook post, Igbokwe wrote: “Somebody who wants to be the President of Nigeria is telling you that infrastructure does not drive the economy in the 21st Century and you are taking that person seriously. Peter [Obi] is overrated in Nigeria. He is just a trader.

“Obiano built the Anambra International Airport, built the Awka flyover bridge. Which one did Mr Obi build in 8 years? “

