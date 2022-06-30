Peter Obi May Get Up To 80% Votes In Kano, Katsina – Buhari’s Aide

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he fears that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, may get up to 80% votes in Kano and Katsina states.

According to him, this was the feeling he got when he paid a visit to Kano and after a conversation with a friend from Katsina.

He said Obi’s movement had drowned other presidential candidates.

“Let me confess, the name Peter Obi alone is a movement to beat, I was in Kano over the weekend and to my surprise everywhere is PO, nobody is talking about other candidates anymore and a friend told me that it’s a similar story in Katsina. LP is getting 75% – 80% in those States,” he tweeted.