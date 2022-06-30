Headline

Peter Obi May Get Up To 80% Votes In Kano, Katsina – Buhari’s Aide

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
Bashir Ahmad, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he fears that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, may get up to 80% votes in Kano and Katsina states.

According to him, this was the feeling he got when he paid a visit to Kano and after a conversation with a friend from Katsina.

He said Obi’s movement had drowned other presidential candidates.

“Let me confess, the name Peter Obi alone is a movement to beat, I was in Kano over the weekend and to my surprise everywhere is PO, nobody is talking about other candidates anymore and a friend told me that it’s a similar story in Katsina. LP is getting 75% – 80% in those States,” he tweeted.

