Peter Obi Knocked For Sharing ‘Tinubu Group’ Whatsapp Message

The abour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been slammed for linking a Whatsapp message to the campaign organisation of his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, Aiswaju Bola Tinubu.

The message warned Yoruba people not to vote for Obi because he will persuade Igbo people to leave Lagos State to invest in their own region.

The message which he read from his phone goes thus: “Yorubas, shine your eyes ooooo, if you vote for Peter Obi you are automatically voting for seaports in the SS and SE. The Igbos will stop coming to Lagos to invest rather they will go to Rivers and Delta States.

“They may even stop building houses in Lagos. It will affect a lot of Yorubas.

“Yoruba ronu oooo.”

Obi went on to slam Tinubu, saying, “Somebody said to me this Candidate was one of the people who fought Abacha to a stand-still, I said ok, that he even lost everything.

“That by 1998 when his “this thing” was starting that he had nothing because he lost everything. I said but he has two planes nah… So how? Where is his Company?

“My brother, we have a crisis. That’s why I am pleading to all of us to take back our Country and run it like any other Country.

“When a leader is responsible to the people, the people are gadfly to the leader, they can question his rascality. His behaviour must be behaviour of somebody who is sane and ready to serve.”

However, many social media users could not believe he could stoop so low as to believe a random Whatsapp message.

@Davidsoffor wrote, “Going through the comments here shows that even Peter Obi supporters are ashamed of this shameless statement from their dull master. This is too low by a Popular Presidential candidate, pushing ethnic sentiments instead of proffering solutions to our problems. Tufiakwa.”

@bissiryu said, “If I were rooting for PO, this video is enough for me to renounce my support. It is UNPRESIDENTIAL. How could you believe an evidently fake WhatsApp Forwarded message when you are supposed to know better that it could have emanated from anyone just to deride the Yoruba people? Sad.”

@Akinadejola wrote, “Wow! This man is not just a liar but a tribal bigot too? I won’t be surprised if that message he read was composed and sent by one of his supporters, the didn’t investigate the source but he used it anyway. What a man! That video will hunt him for a very long time too.”

@xgarus said, ” This is so so shameful. How on earth can you even reference such a thing on a random WhatsApp group as being valid message. 100%, that message is from someone trying to paint the Bat’s campaign black, but the content gave it away. Presidential aspirant?? Lol.”