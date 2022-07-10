News

Peter Obi Is A Scam – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, is a scam.

Adeyanju said this in reaction to a tweet praising Obi for waiting in queue at the airport.

A Twitter user, @Naija_PR, had posted a video of Obi with the message: “Peter Obi spotted queuing at the airport, we hope this will continue if he becomes the president.”

Responding, Adeyanju recalled how Obi used a private jet for two months during his presidential campaign with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019.

In a tweet, Adeyanju wrote: “This is a scam. Obi uses PJ all the time. In 2019 during their presidential campaign with Atiku, he used a private jet permanently for 2-months that he paid $600k for.

“Atiku later paid part of the money. He’s still owing the company about $300k. Even recently he still used PJ.”

