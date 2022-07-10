Peter Obi Is A Noise Maker, Can’t Win Election – Primate Ayodele

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is a noise maker who can’t win election.

He made this known on Saturday, with a section of Nigerians lambasting him.

Ayodele said, “Peter Obi is a noise maker; he can’t make a single difference. Saying Obi will win the election is zero”.

Below are some comments from Twitter calling out the clergyman.

@LamD_lantern: Thank you Sir. But we will keep making noise, God will acknowledge the voice of his children, you are no God and God isn’t you. Obidience is better then Sacrifice.

@IfechiEli: 419 primate. People like him kept Nigeria where it is today.

@Ideal_001: Lol Primate Ayodele is always running mouth. People don’t even regard his prophecy.

@great_ay: I dont like talking against men of God whether they are real or fake….. But sir in this country you don’t have the monopoly of hearing. However, the voice of the people is the voice of God.

@ BundeJoshua: This Man should ask father Mbaka about what is happening to fake prophets in Nigeria concerning Obi.

@ChineduNwota: The last time his prophesy came to pass is when he closed his mouth and said nothing. @PeterObi can win and will surely win.

@KenAnichebe4: Fake prophet everywhere, this one is talking so that they can give him money. Oga prophet we done hear, when they win, you still talk another thing, don’t you know that Nigeria has record of all you have said in the past, did it come to past? You want money from them.