Peter Obi Emerge Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Monday emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

This was after another contestant for the party’s ticket, Pat Utomi, stepped down for him during the party’s presidential primary.

Others who stepped down for his candidacy included Olubusola Emmanuel-Tella, and Faduri Joseph.

This comes a few days after Obi withdrew and resigned from the presidential race in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He had contested as running mate to former vice president Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election which they lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

