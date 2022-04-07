Peter Obi Didn’t Achieve Anything More Than Boreholes In Anambra -Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has cast aspersions on the presidential ambition of the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

Speaking on Arise TV, Dokubo stated that Peter Obi achieved nothing as Anambra governor except digging boreholes.

He said, “I have visited Anambra State several times and I have not seen anything Peter Obi did that is different from digging boreholes and constructing roads. These are not things, please.

“Go to Cape Verde which is not far from here, you will think that you are in Europe. These are African countries that are not producing anything. Somebody from Anambra State, with Onitsha, Nnewi and money from Abuja, all you can see is erosion. People keep saying he achieved something and I have been asking, what is the achievement?

“Some of us have travelled to see things and that is why one musician said, “travel and see. travel and see things”. I cannot consider Peter Obi for presidency”.