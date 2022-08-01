Peter Obi Congratulates Nigerian Medalists At Commonwealth Games

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Nigerian athletes who won medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The 2022 edition of the games is holding in Birmingham.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, Obi said, “Heartwarming news from the Commonwealth Games. Adijat Adenike Olarinoye’s Games-record gold in the 55kg weightlifting and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal’s Games-record gold in the 59kg weightlifting event was followed by Edidiong Joseph Umoafia’s bronze in the men’s 67kg category.

“Congratulations to our talented youths who continue to make Nigeria proud. – PO.”