Peter Obi Claim On NBA Players Proven False

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been busted for claiming that for every 150 players in the NBA, 100 are Nigerians.

Obi made the statement as seen in the video in the link below.

He said: “If you look at basketball players in the USA NBA, out of every 150 players, Nigerians are 100.”

Video: https://twitter.com/alabiopeyemiola/status/1551845925299134464

Stitisense Verification:
NBA INT’L PLAYERS 2021/22

109 international players from 39 countries

Top 8…
1 Canada — 18
2 France — 7
3 Australia — 7
4 Germany — 7
5 Nigeria — 5
6 Serbia — 5
7 Spain — 5
8 Turkey — 5

5 other players have ties to Nigeria

