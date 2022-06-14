Peter Obi Carried Away By Social Media Love – Okowa’s Aide

News

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is carried away by social media love.

According to him, Peter Obi ought to be spending his time building his political structure instead of travelling to Egypt to study the country’s power sector.

He wrote, “Peter Obi ought to be building political structures not travelling to Egypt to study Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors to Nigeria.

“I guess he is carried away with social media love.

“There is time for everything.”

