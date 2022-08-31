Peter Obi Backs Buhari’s Call Against Money Bag Politicians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s call for money bag politicians to be resisted in the coming 2023 elections.

According to Obi, Nigeria’s democracy has come of age and the people’s right to elect their leaders should not be infringed upon.

The former governor of Anambra State said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

He wrote, “I share fully in the sentiments and views attributed to H.E President @MBuhari on the need to resist ‘money bag’ politicians who plan to rig 2023 elections. Our democracy has come of age; and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon. – PO.”