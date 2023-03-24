Sports

Peseiro Releases Super Eagles Starting 11 Against Guinea-Bissau

Anthony Adeniyi
Jose Peseiro
Super Eagles cash Jose Peseiro has named the starting 11 to feature against Guinea-Bissau in an African Nations Cup qualifier.

This match is scheduled to be played in Abuja today.

Below is the Super Eagles starting XI against Guinea-Bissau:

Uzoho, Osayi-Samuel, Bassey, Akpoguma, Zaidu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen.

Substitutes: Paul Onuachu, Moffi, Ajayi, Onyemaechi, Bameyi, Moses Simon, Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Aniagboso, Sochima, Joe Aribo and Onyeka.

