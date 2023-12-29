Peseiro Releases Super Eagles Squad List for AFCON

Coach Jose Peseiro has released list made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders, and eight forwards as the squad for the Super Eagles in January’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The list was shared on the X handle of the Super Eagles.

Meanwhile players have begin to arrive the camp of the Super Eagles ahead of the tournament.

Here is the Super Eagles squad:

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabili

Francis Uzoho

Leke Ojo

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong

Bright Osayi Samuel

Ola Aina

Zaidu Sanusi

Bruno Onyemaechi

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Chidozie Awaziem

Kenneth Omeruo

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi

Joe Aribo

Raphael Onyedika

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Forwards

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze

Moses Simon

Ademola Lookman

Victor Osimhen

Victor Boniface

Ahmed Musa

Sadiq Umar

Head Coach

Jose Peseiro