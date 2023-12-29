Peseiro Releases Super Eagles Squad List for AFCON
Coach Jose Peseiro has released list made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders, and eight forwards as the squad for the Super Eagles in January’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The list was shared on the X handle of the Super Eagles.
Meanwhile players have begin to arrive the camp of the Super Eagles ahead of the tournament.
Here is the Super Eagles squad:
Goalkeepers
Stanley Nwabili
Francis Uzoho
Leke Ojo
Defenders
William Troost-Ekong
Bright Osayi Samuel
Ola Aina
Zaidu Sanusi
Bruno Onyemaechi
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Chidozie Awaziem
Kenneth Omeruo
Midfielders
Wilfred Ndidi
Joe Aribo
Raphael Onyedika
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Forwards
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukwueze
Moses Simon
Ademola Lookman
Victor Osimhen
Victor Boniface
Ahmed Musa
Sadiq Umar
Head Coach
Jose Peseiro