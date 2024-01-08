Peseiro Release Super Eagles XI Against Guinea

In a strategic move ahead of the impending Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has revealed his starting lineup for the crucial friendly encounter against Guinea at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The much-anticipated match, slated as the Super Eagles’ final friendly before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is set to unfold at 1 pm Nigeria time today. With the Syli Stars of Guinea standing as formidable opponents, the encounter is expected to serve as a stern test for Jose Peseiro’s squad, offering a vital opportunity to assess their readiness for the upcoming tournament.

In a remarkable display of prowess, Jose Peseiro’s side showcased their offensive strength by trouncing local side Al Gharib 12-0 in a previous match on Sunday, setting the stage for heightened expectations in the encounter against Guinea.

The starting lineup for the Super Eagles in this crucial match is as follows:

Goalkeeper: 23 Nwabali

Defenders: 3 Zaidu, 5 Ekong (Captain), 12 Osayi-Samuel, 22 Omeruo

Midfielders: 20 Awaziem, 4 Abdullahi, 25 Onyedika

Forwards: 11 Chukwueze, 15 Simon, 19 Sadiq

The substitutes include a mix of experienced players and rising talents: Uzoho, 0jo, Aina, Ajayi, Musa, Onyeka, 0simhen, Aribo, Onyemaechi, Iwobi, Lookman, and Bassey.

Peseiro’s selections reflect a strategic balance, aiming to assess and fine-tune the team’s dynamics after an intensive week of training in Abu Dhabi. As the Super Eagles gear up for this pivotal friendly, fans await a compelling display of skill and teamwork in anticipation of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.