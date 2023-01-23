Peseiro Laments Difficulty Selecting Players For Eagles

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles, has acknowledged that it might be difficult to select the best players for the national team because of the abundance of talents the nation is endowed with.

The Portuguese strategist recently traveled to England to see Nigerian stars, where he also got to see English-based individuals that may play for the Eagles.

The 62-year-old suggested that the country is endowed with talents that can wear the national jersey, and that many players of Nigerian descent who are eligible to play for the Eagles are currently waiting for a call-up, including Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Folarin Balogun, Carney Chukwuemeka, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Noni Madueke.

“There are many, many players at the moment that can play for Nigeria. You receive some information or when you watch many players on TV or live, you can discover more players, more players, more players,” Peseiro said in an interview with the Mirror

“I was in some matches when I was in England to see some players, then at the same time, we discovered, ‘well that player can play for us, also’, normally young players.

“There are many good players with quality, capacity and good training. For us, if we want to win the next AFCON, I am happy because I have many players with the quality to create a good national team.

“But it’s not easy to choose the right players. We try to see them in the match, and after that, I try to call them for our practice and our friendly games because we want to create a small group with quality for developing in training and practice to implement our ideas to win the next AFCON.

“But there are a lot of players, and they need to show the maximum demand and motivation to play for Nigeria. Quality, of course, but demand and motivation to play for us.”