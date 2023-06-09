Peseiro Announces Super Eagles Squad For AFCON Qualifier Against Sierra Leone

Peseiro Unveils Strong Roster for Qualifier Match

Coach José Santos Peseiro has revealed the lineup for Nigeria’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The highly-anticipated game will take place in Monrovia next weekend. Peseiro’s selection includes notable players such as captain Ahmed Musa, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defender William Ekong, midfielder Alex Iwobi, and forward Moses Simon, among others.

Victor Osimhen Leads Strikers’ List

Victor Osimhen, the talented forward in excellent form, has secured his place in the squad. Osimhen’s outstanding performance this season, scoring an impressive 31 goals for SSC Napoli, helped lead the Italian giants to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and clinch their first Italian Serie A title in 33 years.

Recognizing his exceptional contributions, Osimhen was honored with the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by the Nigerian government. Additionally, he received a special ball and jersey from FIFA in recognition of his magnificent season.

Inclusion of Home-based Players and Key Positions

Coach Peseiro has also called up promising home-based players, including goaltenders Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo, Rivers United defender Ebube Duru, and Bendel Insurance FC midfielder Divine Nwachukwu.

The roster showcases a solid defensive lineup with the inclusion of defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, as well as forwards Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kelechi Iheanacho, bring their skills to complement the team’s attacking prowess.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey)