Peseiro Accepts Pay Cut, Extends Contract With Super Eagles

In a strategic move to secure his position as head coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro has agreed to a monthly salary reduction, now earning $60,000 instead of his previous $70,000 remuneration, Concise News learnt.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officially confirmed this development, quelling lingering uncertainties about Peseiro’s future with the team. This announcement came in the form of a contract extension that binds Peseiro to the Super Eagles until the culmination of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Cote d’Ivoire next January.

As part of the revised agreement, Peseiro has committed to reducing the number of his foreign assistants, a decision likely influenced by the need to optimize the team’s performance while adhering to a more cost-effective structure.

Furthermore, the NFF has taken steps to address the financial aspects of Peseiro’s employment, promising to settle his outstanding salaries through staggered payments.

The timing of this announcement coincides with the Super Eagles’ upcoming fixture against Sao Tome and Principe, which is a critical 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Sunday. This decision to retain Peseiro, despite the reduced salary, demonstrates the NFF’s commitment to continuity and stability as the team strives for success in the upcoming continental competition.

Peseiro’s willingness to make concessions in his contract terms highlights his dedication to the Super Eagles’ cause and his determination to contribute to Nigeria’s footballing journey. This calculated move sets the stage for a renewed sense of optimism and focus as the Super Eagles aim to soar to new heights in African football.