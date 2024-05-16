Peru Classifies Transgender, Intersex Individuals as Mentally Ill

Peru’s government has stirred controversy by officially designating transgender, nonbinary, and intersex individuals as “mentally ill.” The decision, announced by the country’s Ministry of Health, aims to ensure comprehensive mental health coverage for the transgender community within the public health system.

Under the new classification, terms such as “dual-role transvestitism,” “fetishistic transvestitism,” and “other gender identity disorders” are grouped under the umbrella of mental illness. This shift will entail amendments to language in the Essential Health Insurance Plan (PEAS) to align with the classification.

The move has triggered strong opposition from transgender advocacy groups across Peru, who view it as regressive and detrimental to LGBTQ+ rights progress in the country. The decision exacerbates existing tensions surrounding gender identity and rights, further complicating Peru’s social landscape.