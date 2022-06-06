Perpetrators Of Ondo Attack Must Face Justice – Amnesty

Amnesty International has said those behind the shooting that led to the death of many at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, must face justice.

In a statement, Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Osai Ojigho, describe the attack as a complete disregard for the right to life.

The statement was titled, ‘Nigeria: Perpetrators of St. Francis Church shooting must face justice,’ and issued on Monday.

The Director was quoted as saying, “What happened in Owo reveals the impunity enjoyed by gunmen on the rampage across Nigeria. This tragic event should offer a wake-up call for the authorities, who must now do everything they can to ensure the perpetrators of this appalling crime face justice.

“This brutal attack shows a complete disregard for the right to life. Under international human rights law, the Nigerian authorities have a duty to protect the right to life of its people in all circumstances.

“Victims and their families have a right to know the truth about this shooting and to be provided with justice and reparations.

“Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian judicial authorities to immediately launch a thorough and impartial investigation to identify the perpetrators of this crime, and to prosecute and judge them in fair trials, without recourse to the death penalty.”