Perm Sec, Defence Director Restate Commitment To Best Practices In Armed Forces Schools

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence Dr. Abubakar Kana mni, has restated the Ministry’s commitment to ensure best practices in the ongoing reform of Armed Forces Education Sector.

Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni made the remarks at the Omowomi Hall of Ship House in commemoration of the 2022 World Teachers’ Day Celebration themed ‘The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’.

Dr. Kana listed the key interests in reforming the Defence Sector to include the transformation of Armed Forces schools to standard.

He described teachers as generational icons despite the challenges adding that Teachers still remained the standing pillars of education transformation in the society.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director, Reform, Mrs Susan Ochida appreciated the positive impacts of teachers and their usefulness in transforming the society.

The Director of Education Service Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Taiwo Afolake Olaoluwatomi in her welcoming address explained that President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to reposition the teaching profession approved incentives to teachers during the 2020 World Teachers day celebration, which include special teachers’ salary scale and pension scheme as well as the re-introduction of bursary awards to students of education in tertiary institutions and universities.

She pointed out that Ministry has developed a robust Information Database for Armed Forces Primary and Secondary School teachers for the benefits of the teachers and the Ministry in order to meet the current challenges in the field of education (www.educators.defence.gov.ng).

Professor Felicia Agbo presented a paper on ‘The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’. She opined that “Education is not only a potent instrument for human socialization and development, it is also the means of self-actualization, education increases equality in society by leveling up the various traditional classes through enlarging income distribution, also by increasing the talent pool available to society by engendering equality. It enhances individual and group freedom and security.”