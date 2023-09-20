Perisic Could Miss Rest of Premier League Season With Knee Injury

Tottenham forward Ivan Perisic is expected to miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Spurs confirmed on Wednesday that the Croatia international had sustained a “complex anterior cruciate ligament injury” to his right knee.

Perisic played a key role off the bench in Tottenham’s dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend with an assist on his 50th appearance, but the severity of his injury could mean it is his final appearance for the club.

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

“The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery,” the club said in a statement.

“Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rodrigo Bentancur is currently out with an ACL injury sustained in February and he is not expected to be available for Ange Postecoglou until November.

Tottenham are second in the league table after a fine start to the season under new manager Postecoglou, with four wins in five matches.

AFP