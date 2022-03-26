Performing For Politicians Is Endorsing Them, Akah Nnani Tells Colleagues

As elections draw nigh, actor Akah Nnani has urged his colleagues in the entertainment industry to rethink their involvement with politicians

Taking to social media, Nnani pointed out that when a celebrity performs at a political event, it is considered an endorsement of that politician.

He tweeted “If you pray at a political event or you sing for a politician, you have endorsed that candidate.

“As public figures/entertainers, we don’t have the luxury of taking our image or work lightly. Not now. We must act with purpose and be burdened with posterity. Let’s walk the talk.”

In another post on his Instagram page, he said, “We have to start choosing sides now.

“This is a public announcement to all but especially to my fellow colleagues.

“It’s not by screaming about what’s wrong with the country when it’s convenient. It’s hard sometimes but you have to turn down that money. We already know who our enemies are.

“From now, you have to decide on whose side you are on. Are you for the people or are you for the old systems?

“Answer these questions now and choose your side. But whatever you choose, stay consistent.”