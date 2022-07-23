Pere Recalls Being BBNaija Wildcard

Former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Pere Egbi, has recalled being a ‘Wild Card’ on the Shine Ya Eye season of the show.

In a tweet on Saturday, Pere revealed that his conversation with Big Brother took place around 3:30 a.m.

He tweeted, “By this time last year, I was in my hotel room in lockdown when I heard a knock on the door, a gentleman stepped in and informed me that Big Brother had chosen me to be a wildcard. I had that conversation with Big Brother around 3:30am (in) the morning! Good luck to the new set.”

Wild cards are fake housemates, however, if the real housemates are unable to identify them within a time frame, they become substantive housemates.