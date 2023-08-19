Pere And I Plan To Have Kids Together – BBNaija’s Uriel

Uriel Oputa, the former Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant who was evicted, has shared that she and Pere Egbi had discussed the possibility of having children together.

She mentioned that if neither of them finds themselves married in the upcoming years, they had contemplated the idea of starting a family together.

The 35-year-old vocalist revealed this during her appearance on Pulse’s One On One show, where she was hosted by former reality star Christy O.

Uriel said, “As for Pere, we have actually joked about if we are not married or we don’t have kids in the next few years, we shall have kids together.

“And I think it is not a bad idea to have kids with him. He is handsome and tall. I actually get along with him. Maybe some people would look at him in a certain way, but I think he would make an absolutely good provider.”